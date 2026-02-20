I’ve been a software engineer for almost two decades now. For the last ten years, I deliberately stayed underground. I lived by the old proverb: “The tall nail gets hammered down.” So I stayed below the surface not because I had nothing to say, but because I was simply afraid to get hammered.

Every time I felt the urge to write about something I am passionate about, the same fear kicked in. What if I’m fundamentally wrong? What if people who know far more than me tear it apart and humiliate me in public?

In 2026, I finally decided give it to a try. I decided to write my expertise and opinions about software engineering, finance, the tech industry, AI, and life out in public.

On January 20th, 2026, I published my first blog post about BullSheet, my personal investment tool. After that, I wrote about the engines behind it, and later shared my opinions on the tech industry and layoffs, flaws with architectural decisions and AI Incentives

I knew, I will receive feedback from friends and family but I was also curious to hear from strangers who wouldn’t hesitate to swing the hammer. So I shared my posts on LinkedIn and Hackernews too.

Today is 20 February and I’m happy to say that: My fear for a decade was wrong so far. Yes, I got some destructive feedback. But compared to the constructive criticism and genuine compliments, it was almost noise.

Of course, it’s early days, and I might still get “hammered”. But the fear that kept me silent for ten years has mostly faded.

So, if you also feel tentative like I did, I can only encourage you to jump over your own shadow. You will be able to connect with people far more knowledgeable than you, gain fresh perspectives, and might even spark ideas for others to think about. The internet makes this kind of exchange possible, and it’s an great way to learn, share, and grow.

The fear of getting hammered became fuel to keep writing about software engineering, BullSheet, finance, tech, and life.

I thank everyone who were engaged with my posts, shared their opinions, shared their constructive criticism.