Before replacing engineering, lets talk about much simpler case.

Recently I took a trip to my home country with my parents, my wife and my father in law. Since my wife doesn’t speak Turkish, the tour guide duties naturally fell on me.

I love my family and I wanted to plan the perfect trip. But like every group of people there were some constraints. To name a few; my dad is a vegetarian, my wife wanted to explore historical ruins, and my father in law just wanted to relax at a slow pace and nap once in a while.

So planning the trip turned into a complex problem for me.

Spoiler alert. I could not make everyone “perfectly” happy.

After the trip my engineering mindset forced me to have my own postmortem to think about what I could have done better.

One question kind of stood out in my mind. If I could somehow provide all the necessary information to AI, could AI plan a “perfect family trip” behalf of me?

Then I started to go through some of the decisions I made over the trip and I can easily say it is impossible.

For example my father is a vegetarian but some restaurants were kind enough to let you order from their neighbor restaurant. There was one restaurant that actually prepared a vegetarian version of a dish that was not even on the menu.

Lets say I “somehow” collected even that extreme amount of local information. The result I get will be a “mathematically” perfect itinerary which is probably far from the best real world decision.

AI cannot look my father in law in the eye and say our next destination is 10 kilometers away and the hotel is 15 kilometers away so today you need to skip your nap. I do not even dare to say this question myself because I know he will answer “it is fine”. But it is actually “not fine”. He is just being polite.

Or AI can tell us that the next vegetarian restaurant is in a completely different location and propose us to skip one of the most important sightseeing areas…

This is actually not a new problem.

Exact same problem in the financial sector hasn’t been solved for decades. Even though they have almost perfect decades long market data with enormous computing power and no need to mention huge pile of money….

Yet not even single investment firm makes “consistently” correct investment decisions.

Because markets are driven by human behavior, not just data.



So regardless of the sector or situation “decision making” has a strong human factor involved. AI cannot interpret the complex human emotions by only looking at the perfect data. I don’t even mention if that perfect data is completely sent to AI.

And this exactly is why engineering jobs are incredibly safe. As a matter of fact I do not think most jobs will ever be fully replaceable by AI.

Engineering decisions are much more than asking “whether we should use Kafka or RabbitMQ?”

There is significant subjectivity involved based on client demands, unwritten discussions, company vision, budget, regulations, team motivation and past experiences.



Those are not decisions non engineers can effectively make on their own.

The opposite is also true where engineers cannot make decisions completely on their own without the business context and circumstances.



We were aware of this problems for decades, this is why we have product trio meetings, multi discipline plannings and multi discipline quarterly reviews etc.



Just for a second, think about a company without engineers…

The CEO does not want to vendor lock on AWS because he thinks Amazon will eventually become a competitor. Who is going to tell him about the nightmare of running self managed Kafka clusters or Google’s investments on similar product?

The finance team wants to reduce cloud spending by using a cheaper local alternative. Who is going to tell them about the potential customer retention risk due to the amount of incidents or data losses they had in the past?

The legal team demands absolute zero risk for user data privacy by hosting all the data on local EU servers. Who is going to tell them that latencies will spike once we finish our expected US expansion? (unless you supply this information to AI. But this is also engineering experience to know US expansion and local server idea is co-related)

There is actually a theorem from economics called Arrow’s Impossibility Theorem. Basically it says that no "voting system can perfectly make a decision when there are three or more options.”

In engineering terms, this means a flawless group decision simply does not exist. You cannot make the CTO, the CEO, the finance team, the legal team and the product manager all “perfectly” happy at the same exact time.

Someone is always going to be slightly disappointed.

And that “disappointment management” together with “technical feasibility” is exactly why engineers will never be fully replaced by AI.

Unfortunately there is no free lunch. Senior engineers do not just magically appear. Every successful veteran engineer was once a junior who made mistakes and learned how to navigate human chaos.



I don’t think no engineer has truly grasp the cost of duplicated code until they’ve had to fix a bug across dozens of places.

Lets just accept the fact that engineers are not going away and stop cutting off the future supply of decision-makers by not hiring Junior engineers.

So they can save our future once AI dust settles and the current experienced engineers retire.