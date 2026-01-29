Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PHT's avatar
PHT
14h

When exactly did "laying off people" result in stocks going down ?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anar Bayramov and others
heyaco's avatar
heyaco
4h

deepSeek was the product of scarcity. turned out nicely. meanwhile their counterparts are dumping stacks of cash on it

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anar Bayramov · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture