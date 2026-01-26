Following my last post about the "Probabilistic Margin of Safety " (and why Benjamin Graham’s formula is not suitable for me), I’m going to explain another layer of, BullSheet.

I have been sharing updates about my internal finance engine, BullSheet, on my LinkedIn recently, and a lot of people asked me for details on how it works. So, instead of answering everyone individually, I decided to explain the logic publicly here. Let me introduce myself quickly. I have a Master’s degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. I’ve been working as a backend and infrastructure engineer since around 2008 and am currently based in Berlin. But beyond my day job (or lack thereof recently), I’ve been an active investor. That journey is years of learning, years of trying different things and acknowledging some expensive lessons. You can reach out to me via: Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anarbayramov/

Email: bullsheet@anar-bayramov.com Before I built BullSheet, my investment strategy was manual with excel sheets, inefficient, and painfully time-consuming. I had the vision for an automated system for years, but never the time to build the infrastructure. Recently, finding myself unemployed and armed with AI coding assistants, I finally start to build it. And honestly, it turned out much better than I anticipated. What is “BullSheet”? First off, the name comes from “Bull Markets” and “Fundamental Sheets” with, obviously, a bit of humor. “Where is the sign-up link? There isn’t one.

The financial data I use requires a commercial license that I don’t have, so I can’t legally share the tool also it is personalized for my own risk tolerance. So, BullSheet remains a private, local engine running exclusively for my portfolios.” However, that doesn’t mean I can’t share the logic behind it. Think of this series like one of those engineering blog posts titled ‘How we scaled our backend to 1 billion requests.‘ They don’t give you the source code, but they walk you through the architecture and the lessons learned. That is exactly what I plan to do here. But with more details. Essentially, BullSheet is: A comprehensive 14-layer company analysis engine.

A Quantitative Risk Model using probability and statistics.

A Multi-Factor Market Screener.

A Portfolio Risk Manager. Crucially, here is what it is not: It is not an algo-trading or day-trading tool.

It does not use AI for the analysis itself. (I used AI to help write the code, but financial data is widely deterministic so calculations are pure math).

It has almost zero technical analysis. If you expect me to draw some lines on a chart and promise you’ll get rich, you should probably go check out a day trading course. This post and this tool is intended to tell you my opinionated way of fishing, not to hand you a fish. Why I’m Sharing This? Honestly, I’m sick of seeing misleading ‘bullshit’ financial advice targeted at retail investors, while the actual professional-grade tools cost a fortune that individuals can’t afford.

I want to share what I know, but I also want to prove a point: Active investing is an extremely complex game. The hard truth is that 99% of you will do much better by simply buying diversified index funds. For me, this is extreme satisfaction where several passions of mine: mathematics, software engineering and finance crosses.

This is why, I’ve allocated a good budget to test out things, and while I’ve been beating the market for 5–6 years in a row, I humbly don’t deny that luck may be involved. But it works for me. And even if everything I do is “bullshit” , the majority of my net worth is safely parked in diversified ETFs. So I won’t go broke in a month.

Problem: The Linear Trend Illusion (Consistency vs. Volatility)

In my first post I explained why Growth filters on existing screeners don’t help with full picture.

Most tools use CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

CAGR is quite useful, but it’s also not fully accurate. It only cares about the starting point and the ending point. It ignores the journey. E.g CAGR 5Y

Let’s say I want to find a stable, compounding company. I want to see revenue that increases consistently year over year:

5 Years ago: 10 Billion

4 Years ago: 11 Billion

3 Years ago: 12 Billion

...and so on.

This shows a predictable, linear trend.

But if you use a standard screener to find “20% Growth over 5 Years,” it might give you a company that did this:

Year 1: 10 Billion

Year 2: 20 Billion (Huge spike due to a one-off event)

Year 3: 8 Billion (Massive crash)

Year 4: 12 Billion (Recovery)

Both companies might show the exact same CAGR over a 5-year period. But one is a steady compounder, and the other is a rollercoaster.

Standard screeners lack depth when calculating growth. They usually look at CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) or a simple point-to-point comparison.

Driver Analogy from AI:

Imagine two drivers, Alice and Bob, driving from Berlin to Munich. Alice sets her cruise control to 130 km/h and arrives in 5 hours. Smooth, boring, efficient.

Bob drives at 250 km/h, crashes into a guardrail, spends 2 hours changing a tire, drives 300 km/h to catch up, gets pulled over by the Polizei, and eventually arrives in 5 hours. If you only look at the “Start Time” and “End Time,” their average speed is identical.

But if I asked you, “Who do you want to be in the car with?”, you would choose Alice (unless you have a death wish). Standard CAGR calculation treat Alice and Bob exactly the same.

The “Revenue Growth Quality” Score

I didn’t just want to know how much a company is growing. I wanted to know how smoothly it is growing.

So, instead of simple arithmetic, the Revenue Growth Quality Score in BullSheet is calculated using a log-linear regression model.

Here is the logic in plain English.

1. The Log-Linear Regression

Revenue “usually” grows exponentially (compounding). If you plot exponential growth on a normal chart, it looks like a curve.

If you take the logarithm of the revenue, that curve becomes a straight line.

We fit a line through that data and measure Coefficient of determination (R^2)

R^2 of 0.95: The dots are glued to the line a.k.a compounder.

R^2 of 0.30: The dots are all over the place. Hard to tell what will happen next quarter.

2. Max Drawdown

Standard deviation (Volatility) is a common risk metric, but it’s not fully accurate for revenue because volatility treats “upside surprises” and “downside crashes” as the same thing.

As a Long investor I am happy if a stock jumps up 50% but I won’t be so happy if it drops 50%…

So, I calculate Max Drawdown: It basically tells me what was the single worst percentage drop from a peak?

If revenue grew 100% but had a 60% drawdown in the middle, BullSheet applies a massive penalty.

3. The Momentum Adjustment

A company might have a great 10-year history, but if the last 4 quarters are a disaster, the 10-year average will hide the rot.

I added a logic to check: Is the slope of the last 20% of data significantly worse than the total history?

If yes, I flag it as a “structural decline” risk.

Examples

By help of AI I created 6 potential real-world scenarios for Revenue Growth Score.

So you can see exactly how the BullSheet math interprets them vs. how a standard screener would see them. If you are interested each of those curves has a whole theory behind them and there are many others too. I only know what I need to know.

1. Hyper-Growth

The Scenario: A company growing its revenue at an accelerating rate (e.g., 20%, then 30%, then 40%). On a standard linear chart, this looks like a parabolic “J” shape.

Standard Screener: Standard screener or CAGR will filter this out because the “Average Growth” over 5 years looks mediocre due to the flat start.

BullSheet Verdict: 90

Why? This is where the Log-Linear Regression shines. Pure exponential growth transforms into a perfect straight line when plotted on a logarithmic scale. My model detects this high linearity(high R^2) and the steep slope, correctly identifying it as a stable compounder rather than a volatile spike.

2. The Cyclical Trap

The Scenario: A commodities or retail company that booms when the economy is good and crashes when it’s bad.

Standard Screener: Most likely will mark it as buy because the end number is higher than the start number.

BullSheet Verdict: 0

Why? The Max Drawdown penalty kills the score here. The engine calculates the volatility and realizes: “To make this 40% return, you had to survive a 50% crash in the middle.” The risk-adjusted return is terrible.

3. Structural Decline

The Scenario: A once great giant that is slowly bleeding out.

Standard Screener: “Buy the Dip”, Often shows low P/E because the price drops faster than earnings).

BullSheet Verdict: 5

Why? The Slope is negative. My model doesn’t care how “cheap” it looks; if the revenue trend line points down, the “Growth Score” becomes negative and applies a heavy penalty. This prevents buying “Value Traps.”

4. The Blue Chip

The Scenario: It grows 3% a year.

Standard Screener: “Low Growth.”

BullSheet Score: 78

Why? While the growth score is low, the Consistency Score(R^2) is nearly perfect (1.0). The engine recognizes that this stock acts as a bond. It rewards the predictability, making it a high-scoring safety anchor for the portfolio.

5. The Dead Cat Bounce

The Scenario: The stock crashed, recovered slightly (the “bounce”), and is now rolling over again.

Standard Screener: Might show “Positive Momentum” over the last 6 months due to the bounce.

BullSheet Verdict: 0.

Why? The Momentum Factor checks the derivative (the rate of change). It sees that while the price is higher than the bottom, the most recent trend has turned negative again. It identifies the fake-out.

6. The Turnaround Play

The Scenario: Years of pain, but company has somehow fixed the ship. The last 4 quarters are up.

Standard Screener: “Avoid” (5-year trend is still down).

BullSheet Verdict: 15.

Why? The engine sees the long-term negative slope (bad), but the Momentum Adjustment detects that the short-term slope is significantly positive. It lifts the score out of the “Sell” zone, signaling that the trend has broken.

The Code (Simplified)

Here is the simplified logic behind the “Revenue Score.” I currently run this calculation on both annual and quarterly total revenue depends on portfolios timeframe. Eventually, I plan to extend this analysis to individual revenue segments as well. However, because segment data is complex and mostly relevant for massive conglomerates, I should not over-engineer BullSheet. That level of granularity is probably better suited for institutional firms or hedge funds. For BullSheet Revenue Growth engine, that feature remains deep in the backlog.

Here is AI generated simplified version of Growth Calculation Model.

import numpy as np class RevenueGrowthEngine: def analyze(self, revenue_data): # 1. PREPARE DATA # Logs because revenue compounds exponentially. # We add a small epsilon or handle zeros to avoid log(0) errors in real data. y = np.array(revenue_data) log_y = np.log(y) x = np.arange(len(y)) # 2. LOG-LINEAR REGRESSION (The Long Term Trend) # Fit a straight line to the Log data. # The slope of this line is the "True Compounding Rate." slope, intercept = np.polyfit(x, log_y, 1) # 3. CALCULATE CONSISTENCY (R-Squared) # How close are the actual revenue points to our perfect trend line? trend_line = slope * x + intercept ss_res = np.sum((log_y - trend_line) ** 2) ss_tot = np.sum((log_y - np.mean(log_y)) ** 2) # Handle perfectly flat lines or single data points if ss_tot == 0: r_squared = 0.0 else: r_squared = 1 - (ss_res / ss_tot) # 4. MOMENTUM ADJUSTMENT (The "Turnaround" Logic) # Check the slope of the last 20% of data vs the total history. momentum_multiplier = 1.0 split_idx = int(len(y) * 0.8) if split_idx < len(y) - 2: # Ensure we have enough recent data recent_log_y = log_y[split_idx:] recent_x = np.arange(len(recent_log_y)) recent_slope, _ = np.polyfit(recent_x, recent_log_y, 1) # If recent growth is crashing relative to history (Structural Decline) if recent_slope < 0 and slope > 0: momentum_multiplier = 0.5 # If recent growth is accelerating (Turnaround / J-Curve) elif recent_slope > slope * 1.5: momentum_multiplier = 1.2 # 5. CALCULATE MAX DRAWDOWN (The Risk) # What is the worst drop from a peak? peak = y[0] max_drawdown = 0.0 for value in y: if value > peak: peak = value # Avoid division by zero if peak > 0: drawdown = (peak - value) / peak if drawdown > max_drawdown: max_drawdown = drawdown # 6. THE SCORING ALGORITHM # Start with a base score derived from the Growth Rate (Slope) score = min(slope * 1000, 100) # If the chart has low R^2 (volatility), slash the score. score = score * r_squared # Apply Momentum Adjustment score = score * momentum_multiplier # Apply the Revenue Crash Penalty # If the company had a 50% drop in revenue at any point, # we subtract massive points. penalty = max_drawdown * 100 final_score = score - penalty return max(0, final_score)

The Risks

This engine along with others designed to reduce risk, not to eliminate risk. Anyone claiming otherwise is either lying or selling a course. This engine has real strengths, but it also has sharp edges.

This model is brutally honest about the past but not the future. All the datas are derived from historical revenue. There is no column in a balance sheet that says “CEO will have an affair at a Muse concert and blew up the company culture.”

Reality still happens outside spreadsheets. This is why risk management and diversification is essential in investing.

A company can look like a “stable compounder” right up until:

its core product becomes obsolete

a new regulation nukes margins

management makes a catastrophic acquisition

No regression model will warn you before those events. It will only react after the damage shows up in the data.

This engine is also intentionally biased.

It favors:

boring compounders

steady, predictable businesses

As a result, it will systematically underweight moonshots, early hypergrowth stories, and speculative turnarounds.

If my goal were to find the next Nvidia in 2026, BullSheet would actively discourage me and push me toward something dull, stable, and unsexy instead.

Summary

This “Revenue Growth Quality” score is just one of the 14 layers in BullSheet.

For what it is worth I don’t look at this layer in isolation. A company might have a perfect Revenue Score (100/100), but if my Valuation Model (from the previous blog post) says it’s trading at 100x Earnings, overall score may go way below.

This layer saves me from the worst volatile revenue traps. The real edge lies in predictability

What’s Next?

We have covered Valuation (Margin of Safety) and Quality (Revenue Score).

In the next post, I’ll maybe explain another engine or different part of BullSheet. I prefer keeping it casual.

See you soon.