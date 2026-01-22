Following my last post about the BullSheet, this time I decided to dive deeper into “Margin of Safety” layer.

Before anyone mention that “this isn’t Benjamin Graham’s Margin of Safety”. You are right but I kept the name because it still serves the same purpose.

I have been sharing updates about my internal finance engine, BullSheet, on my LinkedIn recently, and a lot of people asked me for details on how it works. So, instead of answering everyone individually, I decided to explain the logic publicly here. Let me introduce myself quickly. I have a Master’s degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. I’ve been working as a backend and infrastructure engineer since around 2008 and am currently based in Berlin. But beyond my day job (or lack thereof recently), I’ve been an active investor. That journey is years of learning, years of trying different things and acknowledging some expensive lessons. You can reach out to me via: Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anarbayramov/

Email: bullsheet@anar-bayramov.com Before I built BullSheet, my investment strategy was manual with excel sheets, inefficient, and painfully time-consuming. I had the vision for an automated system for years, but never the time to build the infrastructure. Recently, finding myself unemployed and armed with AI coding assistants, I finally start to build it. And honestly, it turned out much better than I anticipated. What is “BullSheet”? First off, the name comes from “Bull Markets” and “Fundamental Sheets” with, obviously, a bit of humor. “Where is the sign-up link? There isn’t one.

The financial data I use requires a commercial license that I don’t have, so I can’t legally share the tool also it is personalized for my own risk tolerance. So, BullSheet remains a private, local engine running exclusively for my portfolios.” However, that doesn’t mean I can’t share the logic behind it. Think of this series like one of those engineering blog posts titled ‘How we scaled our backend to 1 billion requests.‘ They don’t give you the source code, but they walk you through the architecture and the lessons learned. That is exactly what I plan to do here. But with more details. Essentially, BullSheet is: A comprehensive 14-layer company analysis engine.

A Quantitative Risk Model using probability and statistics.

A Multi-Factor Market Screener.

A Portfolio Risk Manager. Crucially, here is what it is not: It is not an algo-trading or day-trading tool.

It does not use AI for the analysis itself. (I used AI to help write the code, but financial data is widely deterministic so calculations are pure math).

It has almost zero technical analysis. If you expect me to draw some lines on a chart and promise you’ll get rich, you should probably go check out a day trading course. This post and this tool is intended to tell you my opinionated way of fishing, not to hand you a fish. Why I’m Sharing This? Honestly, I’m sick of seeing misleading ‘bullshit’ financial advice targeted at retail investors, while the actual professional-grade tools cost a fortune that individuals can’t afford.

I want to share what I know, but I also want to prove a point: Active investing is an extremely complex game. The hard truth is that 99% of you will do much better by simply buying diversified index funds. For me, this is extreme satisfaction where several passions of mine: mathematics, software engineering and finance crosses.

This is why, I’ve allocated a good budget to test out things, and while I’ve been beating the market for 5–6 years in a row, I humbly don’t deny that luck may be involved. But it works for me. And even if everything I do is “bullshit” , the majority of my net worth is safely parked in diversified ETFs. So I won’t go broke in a month.

(Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. This is just the logic I use for my own sanity.)

Why I can’t use Benjamin Graham’s Solution

Benjamin Graham is the godfather of value investing. He taught Warren Buffett. He is an absolute legend. Also inventor of “Margin of Safety”

His investment approach is essentially: “Buy a dollar for 50 cents.” He inspired the famous philosophy: “Price is what you pay, value is what you get,” which I strongly believe in as well.

But to me Graham’s definition of “Margin of Safety” was built for a different world. If you are familiar with the Efficient Market Hypothesis, you know that finding such deeply undervalued companies is extremely hard today. Usually, such inefficiencies only appear due to market cycles (major crashes), a lack of data in micro-cap companies, or in markets that major institutions do not fully grasp (e.g Cambodian micro cap stocks…)

This is why I needed a different calculation.

Furthermore, Benjamin Graham’s formulas work on individual stocks; the valuation happens in isolation. My goal is to diversify risk across the entire portfolio. Even if Graham’s math helps me pick a cheap stock, it doesn’t necessarily help me optimize the risk and correlation of the portfolio as a whole.

Graham did recommend diversification, but his strategy (as explained in The Intelligent Investor) was based on picking a basket of companies that each individually met his strict criteria. While it is already difficult to find one company today that fits these rules, finding enough of them to build a diversified portfolio is nearly impossible for me.

Here is why strict Graham investing doesn’t work for my strategy:

It’s Too Passive: Graham’s method requires patience. You are essentially waiting for the market to fall into a depression so you can buy scraps. Investing is my passion, I simply prefer not to sit with cash and wait market to crash so I can buy. This is essentially what Graham recommends in Bubble markets. For what is worth, I have a bond portfolio allocated for such “black swan events” The “Book Value” Trap: In 1940, if a steel mill had a factory worth $100M, that was real value. Today, a SaaS company’s value is in its code, its brand, and its network effect (Intangible Assets). None of that shows up in “Book Value.” If I used Graham’s formulas on modern Tech, everything would look expensive, and I would rarely buy anything. Efficiency and Speed: Markets are faster and much more accessible today. There is an enormous amount of liquidity from individual investors. If a stock trades below its liquidation value, a high-frequency trading algorithms will likely snap it up in microseconds. Long before I am even aware. Absolute vs. Probabilistic Safety: This is the main philosophical difference. Graham looked for Absolute Safety in every single holding; he wanted the balance sheet to guarantee the principal.

BullSheet relies on Probabilistic Safety. I know that any individual stock in my list might fail or be a “value trap.” But by relying on the Total Score and diversifying across the highest-ranked stocks, I am playing the statistics. I don’t need every stock to be bulletproof; I just need the portfolio’s probability distribution to be skewed in my favor.

The Real Estate Analogy from AI:

Graham: He buys a dilapidated house for 50,000 because he knows the copper pipes and the land alone are worth 80,000. He doesn’t care if the house is unlivable. He can bulldoze it, sell the scrap, and make a guaranteed profit. This is Asset-Based Value .

My Approach: I look at a neighborhood where 3-bedroom houses typically sell for 500,000. I find one listed for 350,000 because the paint is ugly and the lawn is overgrown. My model tells me: “This house is statistically underpriced compared to its neighbors.”

I buy it, betting that the price will revert to the neighborhood average. I don’t need to bulldoze it; I just need the market to realize its relative value.

My Approach: Relative Valuation (Regression)

Instead of asking: “Is this stock cheap compared to a liquidation sale?” (Absolute Value)

I ask: “Is this stock cheap compared to its peers, given its growth and profitability?” (Relative Value)

Basically I want to find the Anomaly. Simply because my time frames are different from decade-long holders, this logic more suitable for me. (For the record, I do follow long-term strategies with my diversified world ETFs).

How The Math Works?

I use a Linear Regression model to predict what a stock’s valuation should be, and then compare it to what it is.

Here is the logic flow in plain English:

1. Group by Sector: The model compares Tech stocks against other Tech stocks, and Energy against Energy.

2. The Inputs: Feed the model three key metrics to determine quality

Growth: How fast is revenue growing?

Margins: How profitable is the business?

ROIC: How efficiently do they spend their capital?

P.S: Each of them are separate layers I will talk later in the future.

3. The Prediction (The “Fair Multiple”): The model looks at the whole sector and draws a “line of best fit.”

It concludes something like: “Based on the fact that this company is growing at 20% and has 15% margins, the market SHOULD be paying 12x EBITDA for this business.”

4. The “Debt Bridge”

In my calculation, I include the company’s debt. Think of it like this: Enterprise Value is your total salary, and debt is your mortgage.

If the mortgage is small, a small increase in salary doesn’t really change how much free cash you have.

If the mortgage is massive, that same small increase suddenly matters a lot because it could mean the difference between barely covering your payments and having some leftover to spend, save, or pay down debt faster.

Similarly, a company with huge debt can look cheap on the surface, but once you subtract what it owes, the actual value available to shareholders can shrink dramatically. That’s why I deduct debt in the calculation to see the real “take-home” value.

To capture this, my model follows approximately this path:

Calculate Fair Enterprise Value: It applies the “Fair Multiple” (10x to 15x, depending on portfolio timeframe) to the company’s earnings to find what the Total Firm is worth.

Subtract the Debt: It subtracts the total debt the company owes (either annual or quarterly, depending on the timeframe).

Result: What remains is the Fair Equity Value.

5. The Reality Check

Finally, I compare that Fair Equity Value to the current Market Cap.

If the model calculates the equity is worth

By strictly subtracting debt before calculating the share price, the model automatically punishes companies that look cheap on the surface but are drowning in loans. If the debt is too high, the Margin of Safety drops close to zero.

Here is my drawing from the market showing this regression results.

Each dot represents a company within the same sector (drawing above is whole market, sectors graph after my hard filters is ~50 companies)

The x-axis shows the current market valuation (EV/EBITDA), while the y-axis shows the valuation implied by my model based on revenue growth, profitability, and capital efficiency (ROIC).

The dashed line represents “fair pricing,” where the market price matches the model’s estimate.

Companies above the line are statistically undervalued relative to their peers, while those below the line are overvalued.

The distance from the line reflects the degree of relative deviation, which I use as a probabilistic margin of safety.

and the simplified Python code generated by AI:

import statsmodels.api as sm # ... inside the sector loop ... # 1. TRAIN THE MODEL (Linear Regression) # Find the mathematical relationship between Growth/ROIC and Valuation # specific to this Sector (e.g., "Tech"). X = sector_data[["Revenue Growth", "Net Margin", "ROIC"]] X = sm.add_constant(X) # Add intercept y = sector_data["EV/EBITDA"] # The "Line of Best Fit" model = sm.OLS(y, X).fit() # 2. PREDICT THE FAIR MULTIPLE # Ask the model: "Based on this company's fundamentals, what Multiple SHOULD it trade at?" fair_multiple = model.predict(X) # Step A: Fair Enterprise Value (Total Business Value) # Fair Multiple * Actual EBITDA = What the total business is worth fair_enterprise_value = fair_multiple * sector_data["EBITDA"] # Step B: Calculate Equity Value (Shareholder Value) # Enterprise Value includes Debt. We must subtract Debt and add Cash # to find what is left for the shareholders. fair_equity_value = fair_enterprise_value - sector_data["Total Debt"] + sector_data["Cash & Equivalents"] # Step C: Bankruptcy Check # If Debt is higher than the business value, the equity is worth 0. fair_equity_value = fair_equity_value.clip(lower=0) # 4. CALCULATE MARGIN OF SAFETY # Convert Equity Value to a per-share Price intrinsic_price = fair_equity_value / sector_data["Shares Outstanding"] # Simple Margin of Safety Formula: (Value - Price) / Value margin_of_safety = (intrinsic_price - current_price) / intrinsic_price

The Risks

Is my solution perfect? Absolutely not.

It introduces specific risks that Graham’s method explicitly avoids, and I am sure there are edge cases in my calculation I haven’t even discovered yet. But honestly, valuation is inherently subjective. This one of the reasons(there are many others) why one major hedge fund with thousands of mathematicians, finance experts and petabytes of data can decide to buy a stock at the exact same moment another fund is deciding to sell it.

If valuation were a solved with some equations, the market wouldn’t exist.

The “Bubble” Risk (Grading on a Curve)

Since I am using Relative Valuation, I am essentially grading stocks on a curve.

If the entire Tech sector is in a massive bubble (like 1999, maybe even today?), my model will look at the data and say:

“Hey, this stock is trading at 80x earnings, but its peers are at 100x earnings! It’s a bargain!”

In reality, both are overpriced. Graham would sit in cash and wait. My model runs the risk of buying the slightly cheaper time bomb. It’s totally up to me to decide whether I want to buy or not.

How I Mitigate This:

The “Full Stack” Score:

The “Margin of Safety” is just one layer of the 14-layer BullSheet algorithm. It sits alongside Momentum, Quality, Sentiment and many others. I simply don’t buy a stock just because it is “statistically cheap”; Sector Penalties (The Circuit Breaker):

As mentioned in my previous post, I implement “Sector Penalties.” If an entire sector starts crashing (the bubble popping), one of my models detect the negative trend and penalizes the score for every stock in that group. This prevents the model from telling me to “buy the dip” on a falling knife. (I explained sector penalties in my first blog post)

Summary

Benjamin Graham’s MoS protects you against Disaster.

My Margin of Safety protects me against Inefficiency.

I am willing to accept the market risk (that the whole market might go down) in exchange for the ability to be active today. I don’t want to wait for the world to burn to make an investment.

What’s Next?

By running this model, I calculate statistical version of margin of safety. It is just one layer in my multi score engine there 13 more.

In the next post, I might explain another model or a different part of BullSheet. I prefer keeping it casual.

See you soon.