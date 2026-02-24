For nearly two decades, I’ve built software in environments where failure is expensive. From S&P 500 infrastructure to military systems to startups.

In some of those systems; Bugs mean financial loss, regulatory exposure, real-world operational risk even human death.

And yet, something strange has been happening over the last 2-3 years. We now have the most powerful cognitive tool ever built sitting in our computers and yet incident counts, bugs, production regressions, and security mistakes don’t feel like they’re going down. Anecdotally, they’re going up.

That observation reminded me of an old theory from economics: the Peltzman Effect.

What Is the Peltzman Effect?

In 1975, economist Sam Peltzman proposed something controversial.

When safety regulations increase, people often respond by taking more risks.

The classic example was seatbelts. After seatbelt laws were introduced, car fatalities didn’t drop as much as expected. The argument was that drivers, feeling safer, drove more aggressively. The protection didn’t eliminate risk, it shifted it.

This idea became known as the “risk compensation” theory. And from day one, it was debated.

Many researchers pushed back. They argued that the data was incorrect and fatalities did fall, and that human behavior is more complex than a simple “safer → reckless” equation.

Which is why the Peltzman Effect is still controversial.

AI as the Ultimate Safety Layer

AI coding assistants are genuinely transformative. I use them daily. You can build tools and services, at a pace that would have been unrealistic just a few years ago.

Because AI assistants are so good, something subtle happens:

We review less deeply.

We skim.

We accept code we don’t fully understand.

We ship faster than our architectural judgment can keep up.

It just feels “safer”. So we push “harder”.

Why We Might Be Seeing More Incidents

If the Peltzman Effect applies to AI, rising incidents are not surprising.

AI increases output dramatically, but senior engineering is about judgment and trade-offs. When production velocity grows faster than reasoning, mistakes scale with it.

AI code also creates an illusion of understanding. It looks clean, compiles, and may pass all tests. But polished output is not the same as deeply understood or correct output. The cleaner it looks, the easier it is to trust.

There is also responsibility diffusion. When you write bad code, ownership is obvious. When AI suggests it and you paste it, ownership subtly weakens. That small psychological shift can reduce review rigor. I am not talking about full “vibe coding,” but about the quiet lowering of scrutiny.

Finally, AI lowers the barrier to complexity. Advanced patterns become easy to implement, but not easier to “operate”. We are increasing system complexity faster than we are strengthening architectural discipline

Disclaimer: This Is Not a Science

Just like with seatbelts, the AI version of the Peltzman Effect is not proven.

There are also strong counterarguments:

AI might reduce trivial mistakes significantly.

It may lower cognitive load and free engineers for higher-level thinking.

It could democratize best practices.

And many teams report fewer bugs, not more.

So this isn’t a doom post.

It’s just a reminder about human behavior, not about AI itself.

Tools don’t create recklessness. Humans do.

The Real Risk: Overconfidence

History is full of systems that failed not because they were weak, but because they were trusted too early.

For example: Titanic was labeled “unsinkable.” That confidence influenced operational decisions. The problem wasn’t the technology alone. It was the belief that the safety margin was sufficient.

I believe AI is in that phase, it’s competent but not accountable and that gap is where incidents happen.

Potential Solutions

Here are some solutions I use in my system to avoid Peltzman effect

Explainability in Reviews

These days I code complex financial engines and my simple rule is:

If I can’t clearly “explain” AI-generated code, I don’t merge it.

“Understanding” the code or passing tests is not sufficient justification for me.

Complexity Budgeting

AI makes advanced patterns extremely easy to implement, but that doesn’t mean we should implement them. A few months ago, I needed to add a caching layer to one of my calculation engines. I wrote a detailed prompt, explained the architecture and constraints, and within half an hour had a fairly sophisticated caching code.

After some small fixes it was working, but later I found cache invalidation issues that took far longer to diagnose and fix.

I probably would have introduced a few bugs if I had implemented it manually. But the manual approach likely would have been simpler, more predictable, and easier to reason about. Most importantly I would catch a few edge cases along the way.

AI dramatically lowers the friction required to introduce advanced abstractions and layered designs, but it does not lower the long-term cost of owning that complexity. That is the budget we often forget to account for.

Postmortems That Include “Automation Bias”

Automation bias is the propensity for humans to favor suggestions from automated decision-making systems and to ignore contradictory information generated without automation, even if it is correct.

When AI generates code, it often looks like a better solution than mine. Over time, I feel myself slowly trusting the AI’s judgment more than my own. However, there are also times when I forget to share important context, or the AI is simply wrong. In those cases, I document my own approach in the Pull Request description so I can compare it later.

For example in a PR description note I wrote several months ago:

Claude Code insisted on using Redis but I’m tentative about it. I wanted to use file based caching because my system often relies on locally stored pickle files.

Written Prompt for future refactoring: <prompt>

</prompt>

Later, when this approach caused issues, I tried to analyze why the AI recommended that solution whether I had provided insufficient context, or whether the AI was simply wrong. It turns out, my judgement was better, AI just confused me.

Disclaimer, I code alone these days so I don’t do postmortems for it but I definitely would give it a try with group of engineers.

The Bottom Line

The Peltzman Effect isn’t really about seatbelts. It’s about how humans adapt to safety. We feel protected, so we take bigger risks.

We did it with financial derivatives before 2008.

We did it with Titanic.

Now we are doing it with AI.

Don’t get me wrong that doesn’t mean we should abandon the tool.

Seatbelts save lives. AI saves time.

But tools don’t remove responsibility.

If incidents are rising in the AI era, it’s not because models are evil.

It’s because we adjusted our behavior.

So innovation isn’t the problem. Discipline is the difference.