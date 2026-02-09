In one of my recent posts, I wrote about the tech market. There’s a technical equivalent to over-hiring, and in my experience it can be just as damaging.

While founders spend a lot of time thinking about Product–Market Fit, engineering teams often make architectural decisions that quietly work against that goal.

Let me quickly introduce myself. I’m a Staff Backend Engineer based in Berlin with close to two decades of experience across the tech sector from military to S&P 500 companies and startups. More recently, I’ve been working on my own personal finance tool, BullSheet and providing consultancy to firms about their architecture.

The “Google Envy” trap

During a recent job search, I spoke with a number of seed and Series A startups and asked about their architecture and engineering practices.

I noticed that many recruiters and teams proudly promoted technologies like Kafka, Kubernetes, Microservices, GraphQL, Service Mesh, or heavily partitioned databases.

These are all powerful tools. I’ve worked with most of them myself, and I understand the real problems they’re designed to solve.



In my previous role, I led a project migrating databases and services from Heroku to AWS (you can read about it in [Part 1], [Part 2]), which included introducing Kubernetes into our infrastructure. I also did a case study interview with the Qovery team, a great company that helps startups onboard onto Kubernetes in situations where it actually makes sense.

The problem is that most early-stage startups aren’t facing those problems yet. Many have only a few hundred daily active users and are still figuring out whether anyone really cares about the product. And yet, they’re building systems designed to handle a scale that may never come.



Sometimes this comes from good intentions. Planning ahead, avoiding rewrites later.

Other times, it feels less about necessity and more about signaling a certain level of technical sophistication to candidates or investors. Listing familiar “big tech” technologies can create the impression of maturity, ambition, or future scale, even if those systems aren’t solving their today’s problems.

This kind of signaling is understandable. Early-stage companies are competing for talent, attention from VC’s, and capital.

Architecture can become part of the narrative. But when technical choices are driven more by how they look than by what they enable, complexity becomes a cost rather than an asset.

Microservices are an option, not a default

Microservices can be a great solution but only in specific contexts.

They justifiable when organizations are large enough that teams might not be able to effectively work in a shared codebase anymore. I’m talking maybe about 50+ engineers. Startups should also take into account that if they can afford the operational overhead: infrastructure tooling, observability, on-call rotations, deployment pipelines, and even maybe people whose full-time job is to keep everything running.

Most startups don’t meet those conditions.

Every additional service introduces:

Network latency

More complex infrastructure and deployments

Harder debugging

Higher operational cost

For a team of 5–10 engineers, this often slows things down rather than speeding them up. In those cases, a well-structured modular monolith is usually simpler, faster to change, and cheaper to operate.

Microservices aren’t a badge of honor. They’re a trade-off like everything else in software engineering.

The Kubernetes and Kafka temptation

Kubernetes is an impressive piece of engineering. It was designed to orchestrate massive fleets of containers across large, distributed environments.

For many startups, though, adopting Kubernetes means that valuable engineering time is spent on Helm charts, ingress rules, YAML configuration, and cluster management instead of shipping product features. The operational and financial costs of such setups add up quickly as well.

Kafka often follows a similar pattern. It’s an excellent tool for handling enormous event volumes and complex streaming pipelines. But for a startup processing thousands not billion of events, a simple queue or even a plain SQL table is often more than enough to start with.

These simpler solutions are easier to reason about, cheaper to run, and significantly easier to debug.

Anecdotally, when we were talking about Kafka, I once told a German CTO: “If I had a Ferrari, I would drive it full speed on the German Autobahn with no speed limits. I wouldn’t use it just to go to the supermarket”

Kafka is like that Ferrari: powerful, but often overkill at early scale.

Future scalability is important. But there’s a difference between being prepared and being distracted.

The GraphQL abstraction “tax”

At large organizations with hundreds of clients, rapidly evolving requirements, and many teams consuming the same data, GraphQL can be a real productivity win.

During my five-year tenure at Shopify, I was genuinely thankful for GraphQL. It saved me from building and maintaining dozens of narrowly tailored endpoints and made it possible to support many consumers without constant backend changes. In that environment, the abstraction paid for itself many times over. I can’t even imagine having to track down code owners across multiple teams just to understand the logic behind a single request.

In early-stage startups, however, those conditions rarely exist.

In these stages, GraphQL often adds an extra abstraction layer without removing meaningful friction. Simple REST endpoints become wrapped in resolvers, performance issues turn into N+1 query puzzles, and debugging requires tracing requests through schemas, middleware, and database access patterns.

None of this is unsolvable. I personally love GraphQL, but it adds cognitive and operational overhead at a stage where speed and clarity matter more than flexibility.

GraphQL isn’t a mistake. Premature GraphQL often is.

Sacrificial architecture

Martin Fowler once used a term that I think is especially relevant for startups: sacrificial architecture.

The idea is straightforward: in the early stages, you build systems with the expectation that you might throw them away.

At that point, you’re still learning what your product is, who it’s for, and what actually matters. Spending months perfecting a “future-proof” architecture for future users who may never want it is not an investment, it is a bet with very uncertain odds.

Essentially what Martin Fowler in his blog says is:

If the product succeeds, you can afford to rewrite it

If it fails, the rewrite never mattered anyway.

Many successful companies followed this path. For example some started as monoliths and only broke things apart when their pain was real and unavoidable. Some companies didn’t even need it, they simply found alternative ways to solve their pain.

Let pain drive architecture

In general I believe, pain should drive architecture. LinkedIn developed Kafka only when existing solutions could no longer handle their scale. At that time, they must have had already pushed existing solutions to their limits.

To give some examples:

Don’t add caching until the database is clearly struggling.

Don’t split services until build times or team size demand it.

Don’t introduce Kafka until simpler queues are genuinely insufficient for your traffic.

Don’t adopt Kubernetes until container overload becomes unmanageable.

When a technology is truly needed, your system will make that need obvious.

The Bottom Line

Just as financial markets are punishing companies that chased growth without discipline, engineering teams may eventually face a similar reckoning for prioritizing scalability over delivery.

If that happens, nobody will care how advanced your infrastructure was. They’ll only notice that it didn’t help you survive long enough to have “Google problems” worth solving.

People should be excited about your product, not your infrastructure.