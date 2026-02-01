I've always struggled to share my milestones because I generally tend to understate my own achievements and skills.

But 2025 was different because I managed to convert my struggles into achievements and I am proud of it.

I'm sharing this not to brag, but to show what is possible when you stay motivated.

Feel free to reach out if you’re curious about the details. I can’t and won’t give you a financial advice, but I’m happy to share my non‑secrets(there are not secrets!) for the rest.



April 1st, 2025

I was laid off again. At that moment, I realized several areas of my life had been neglected while I prioritized an engineering career that was hit with two layoffs in a row.



Health: Over 20kg gains from Covid times with a Triglyceride level of 508 (normal is <150) and high cholesterol

Language: After 7 years in Germany, my vocabulary was limited to "Hallo" and "Tschüss."

Finance: As an active investor my investment strategies were mostly manual, inefficient and time consuming. I had the vision for automation for years but lacked the time to build the infrastructure.



What I Learned?

Difficulty could be an opportunity

Being laid off twice in a row forced me to focus on neglected areas of my life. I tried to use setbacks not as failures but as reset buttons.

Consistency beats intensity

Gym, cycling, language learning, coding, finance. Small daily steps that compounded into big results. I didn’t crush everything in a week. I promised myself I would achieve B1 German by 2025, and disciplined persistence got me there. My workouts were short just 40–50 minutes but I did them almost every day. This approach applied to finance too: I did not make 5000% profits from meme stocks, but steady, disciplined work paid off.

Build systems, not just goals

Weight loss, language, and finance. They all worked because I didn’t just set vague goals. I created repeatable routines, tracked progress, and iterated.

Weight loss and language are relatively deterministic. A system accelerates results, but as long as you put in the effort, you will almost always see progress.

Active investing is different. It’s probabilistic. Months of effort on a strategy don’t guarantee success. That’s why having a system I could continuously improve was essential. I already had years of investing experience, but I treated it like engineering a system. I didn’t rely on high-level numbers, screeners, or generic online data. I dug into every calculation in the engines I built, verified assumptions, refined formulas, and iterated continuously. When I started spotting flaws in industry standard approaches, I knew my understanding had deepened. That level of detail improved confidence in my decisions so even when the market moved against me, I could stick to my plan. I wasn’t always right but I was right enough.

Results

My triglycerides are now down to 153, and I lost 13 kg in total.

I registered for a German course in July and cleared my B1 certification by December.

I built BullSheet, a 14-layer company analysis engine. It evolved from a simple checklist into an AI-supported, cross-sectional analysis tool with backtesting, quantitative risk modeling, portfolio risk management, and a multi-factor market screener. Over the last 8 months, it helped me generate a 28% profit, significantly outperforming global ETFs (6–10%).

Photo from May 2025

Photo from December 2025

Screenshot From BullSheet

What’s Next? 2025 is over, and I am already focused on my 2026 goals.



I’m highly selective in my job search because working with great people is non-negotiable. So, my job hunt will take some time.

In the meantime: