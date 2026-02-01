How I Transformed My Life in 2025
Achievements in Health, Language and Finance
I've always struggled to share my milestones because I generally tend to understate my own achievements and skills.
But 2025 was different because I managed to convert my struggles into achievements and I am proud of it.
I'm sharing this not to brag, but to show what is possible when you stay motivated.
Feel free to reach out if you’re curious about the details. I can’t and won’t give you a financial advice, but I’m happy to share my non‑secrets(there are not secrets!) for the rest.
April 1st, 2025
I was laid off again. At that moment, I realized several areas of my life had been neglected while I prioritized an engineering career that was hit with two layoffs in a row.
Health: Over 20kg gains from Covid times with a Triglyceride level of 508 (normal is <150) and high cholesterol
Language: After 7 years in Germany, my vocabulary was limited to "Hallo" and "Tschüss."
Finance: As an active investor my investment strategies were mostly manual, inefficient and time consuming. I had the vision for automation for years but lacked the time to build the infrastructure.
What I Learned?
Difficulty could be an opportunity
Being laid off twice in a row forced me to focus on neglected areas of my life. I tried to use setbacks not as failures but as reset buttons.
Consistency beats intensity
Gym, cycling, language learning, coding, finance. Small daily steps that compounded into big results. I didn’t crush everything in a week. I promised myself I would achieve B1 German by 2025, and disciplined persistence got me there. My workouts were short just 40–50 minutes but I did them almost every day. This approach applied to finance too: I did not make 5000% profits from meme stocks, but steady, disciplined work paid off.
Build systems, not just goals
Weight loss, language, and finance. They all worked because I didn’t just set vague goals. I created repeatable routines, tracked progress, and iterated.
Weight loss and language are relatively deterministic. A system accelerates results, but as long as you put in the effort, you will almost always see progress.
Active investing is different. It’s probabilistic. Months of effort on a strategy don’t guarantee success. That’s why having a system I could continuously improve was essential. I already had years of investing experience, but I treated it like engineering a system. I didn’t rely on high-level numbers, screeners, or generic online data. I dug into every calculation in the engines I built, verified assumptions, refined formulas, and iterated continuously. When I started spotting flaws in industry standard approaches, I knew my understanding had deepened. That level of detail improved confidence in my decisions so even when the market moved against me, I could stick to my plan. I wasn’t always right but I was right enough.
Results
My triglycerides are now down to 153, and I lost 13 kg in total.
I registered for a German course in July and cleared my B1 certification by December.
I built BullSheet, a 14-layer company analysis engine. It evolved from a simple checklist into an AI-supported, cross-sectional analysis tool with backtesting, quantitative risk modeling, portfolio risk management, and a multi-factor market screener. Over the last 8 months, it helped me generate a 28% profit, significantly outperforming global ETFs (6–10%).
Photo from May 2025
Photo from December 2025
Screenshot From BullSheet
What’s Next? 2025 is over, and I am already focused on my 2026 goals.
I’m highly selective in my job search because working with great people is non-negotiable. So, my job hunt will take some time.
In the meantime:
I’m starting a company to do tech consulting and explore several other side business ideas.
I have a huge pile of blog post ideas I’ve wanted to write for years and now I finally will.
I’m definitely going to build BullSheet into something bigger and better—who knows, maybe even more profitable.
I’m continuing to focus on my health and fitness, maintaining my weight loss and cycling almost daily.
I hope what I’ve accomplished so far serves as a sign that you can regain your health, learn a new language, and build a relatively complex platform in just 6–8 months.