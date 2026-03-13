It has been a while since I last wrote about BullSheet my personal quantitative investment engine.

I was on a vacation with my family first and then backtesting several new strategies under recent market pullbacks so I did not have time to write a blog post.

In previous posts I explained the idea behind the multi factor engine I use to find mid-term investment ideas.

It is an engine that calculates a multi weight score based on fundamental data, momentum data, valuation metrics and a few other signals that ranks companies in my universe. I call that BullSheet Score.

(Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. This is just the logic I use for my own sanity.)

Let’s say this is a simplified version of my scoring engine (these are not real weights)

bullsheet_score = ( (stock["score_fund_momentum"] * 0.20) # Growth + (stock["score_value"] * 0.30) # Value + (stock["score_quality"] * 0.25) # Quality + (stock["score_sentiment"] * 0.05) # Sentiment + (stock["score_price_momentum"] * 0.20) # Momentum ) * 100

Essentially, it means: “I care about Value the most (30%), Quality (25%), and I barely care about market sentiment (5%).”



But:

Where do the weights actually come from?

Why isn’t sentiment 0.10 and quality 0.15?

Maybe reducing price momentum would produce better scores?

The Problem With Hand Written Weights

Hand written weights are essentially an “educated guess”. That could work in certain regimes but not all the time. Market is dynamic.

Also there is always possibility of better weights.

So I wanted to standardize those values, to avoid having something that “feels right”.

This why I implemented hyperparameter optimization solution to let data help me to find potential param weights.

Its mostly grid search approach since I have only limited parameters.

In other parts of BullSheet, where I have more parameters I rely on gradient descent approach.

Treating the Past Like the Present

I wanted to compare BullSheet Scores with actual outcomes.

That is probably a simple problem for daily-weekly timeframe portfolios because they can iterate their multi weight scores and have forward looking test results within days.

But my holding period is several months to year(s) so forward testing is slightly harder for me.

Basically I have two options.

Calculate scores today and wait 1 month, 3 months or 6 months to evaluate the outcome.

Take a snapshot from the past and pretend that moment is happening right now. Then measure what actually happened in the following months.

I picked option 2 because I do not want to wait several months just to test my configurations. And by the time the results arrive the market regime may already have changed. (e.g bear market started or big crash)

My approach is essentially a backtesting with my own point in time data.

The Market is not Rational

The stock market is driven more by “expectations” than by fundamentals. So it is impossible to achieve an excellent score and I knew, I will never perfectly predict the absolute biggest winners.

Just to give extra context; my universe is companies with a market cap over $2B, so I am already filtering out the micro-cap and penny-stocks.

But even in my universe, the absolute highest-returning stocks in any given 6 month window are usually highly leveraged turnarounds, extreme hype cycles, acquisitions, breakthroughs, temporary effects of global events.

BullSheet score weighs Quality, Value, and Free Cash Flow etc. So it will reject those highly volatile and hyped stocks. But I do sector rotation.



On a side note, I completely ignore macro economics while making investment decisions. Here is a video where Howard Marks explains why.

To simply put, I don’t try to predict the absolute top 50 winners. Instead, the goal is to consistently create a list filled with strong candidates.

If the model ranks roughly 500 stocks in that $2B+ universe, I focus on the top 100.

To be clear, I do not buy all 100 of them. Managing a 100 stock portfolio as a retail investor is absolute nightmare, so I focus on an 8-12 stock portfolio.



So how do I measure if the model is working?

I look at the batting average. If my optimization loop can find weights that push my Top 100 list to a 55% - 60% win rate against SP500, the model is a success.

I measure success by Sharpe Ratio. I may dive deeper into how I measure success in the future.



So when I want to pick 8-12 stocks for a portfolio, I am no longer guessing. I am choosing from a concentrated list where the statistical odds of finding a winner is stacked in my favor.

Here is AI generated code for simplified version of the optimization loop.

In my actual code, I use 5% increments (0.05). Because even 5 parameters creates over 4 million different combinations, whereas I have slightly more. So I add filters to exclude extreme cases and save computation time.

I’m actually planning to use optuna in the future.

import itertools # 1. Define the possible weights (0% to 100% in 10% increments) possible_weights = [0.0, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 0.6, 0.7, 0.8, 0.9, 1.0] # 2. Generate every possible combination for our 5 factors # Factors: Growth, Value, Quality, Sentiment, Momentum all_combinations = itertools.product(possible_weights, repeat=5) best_win_rate = 0 best_weights = None # 3. Loop through all combinations for weights in all_combinations: if round(sum(weights), 2) == 1.0: w_growth, w_value, w_quality, w_sentiment, w_momentum = weights # 4. Filter out extreme over-fitting # (e.g., if the model tries to put more than 50% into Sentiment) if w_sentiment > 0.50 or w_momentum > 0.50: continue # 5. Run the historical backtest with these weights win_rate = simulate_portfolio(w_growth, w_value, w_quality, w_sentiment, w_momentum) # 6. Keep track of the highest win rate against the S&P 500 if win_rate > best_win_rate: best_win_rate = win_rate best_weights = weights

What the Optimization Actually Produces

At the end of the process algorithm gives me a set of weights that historically produced the best rankings.

So my score weights lets say becomes something like this:

bullsheet_score = ( (df[”score_fund_momentum”] * 0.40) # Increased Growth Increased + (df[”score_value”] * 0.40) # Increased Value + (df[”score_quality”] * 0.10) # Decreased Quality + (df[”score_sentiment”] * 0.00) # Killed Sentiment + (df[”score_price_momentum”] * 0.10) # Decreased Momentum ) * 100

Every month, I usually keep the 3 or 4 best weight configurations and paper trade them as separate portfolios to analyze weights.



Here is a screenshot from my US specific paper trade portfolios.

On a side note, I’m looking forward for integrated EU market which will potentially reduce spreads and hopefully increase data quality so I can broaden my portfolios with EU companies too.

Each month, I journal my picks, especially big winners and big losers.

It helps to practice my “qualitative skills” and find flaws in my logic.

I also try to write down why I skip top ranked stocks during my analysis. So if any of my top ranked company skipped manually by me maybe I will learn something new about my own biases.



Anecdotally last 4 months, I did not modify my weights and it still works pretty well. But, this system makes my scoring adaptive instead of static.

Risks

Of course this approach has its own risks.

If I optimize too aggressively on historical data, I can easily overfit the model to the past. That is why I only use scoring to narrow the universe, not to make automatic trading decisions.

2 months ago, my highest-ranked company actually crashed over 15% in three weeks. Even though, it fit my quantitative analysis perfectly, I simply decided not to buy it because recent hype and sector rotation

Another problem is my algorithm may overfit one factor quite high. So I still use my own judgment to cap certain factors.

For example in a heavy bull run best calculated score could be 100% momentum and ignore valuation metrics.

And lastly “Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.”

So there is always opportunity cost. I don’t have infinite capital and I simply don’t want to hold on to a potential inefficiency that may go up in years.

Some may say 2B+ universe is dominated by big players and there is “no plays” for retail investors. I disagree. Its just hard but still possible.

Human Judgment Still Matters

BullSheet Score is not a buy signal.

It is a shortlist with potential rank. It scores my universe with best possible stocks.



From that point I switch from quantitative analysis to qualitative thinking.

In other words the model filters the oceans of companies down to a manageable list. Then I go digging.