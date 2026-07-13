Anar Bayramov

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MARTYS | The Witness Chronicle's avatar
MARTYS | The Witness Chronicle
Jul 15

A fun read that mixes humor with a real point about respect in the hiring process. The AI interview and the off-camera exchange were especially memorable because they highlight how impersonal recruiting can become. What's the biggest green flag you've experienced in an interview that immediately made you want to work for a company?

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