Engineering Interview Horror Stories 2026
After achieving several personal goals and exploring different alternatives during the second half of 2025. I signed a new employment contract several months ago.
Before sharing some stories, I still remember. let me briefly walk you through with my interview process.
Feel free to reach out if you’re curious about interview details.
Essentially I approached my job search in two batches. I didn’t send out hundreds of applications.
In fact, I only spoke with a handful of companies. Just so I won’t have to write this blog post.
Even with my hard company filters, I had a few “what the hell just happened” moments. On top of standard ghosting and recruiter fuck ups.
Which is honestly a bit sad.
We’re living in a time where AI can generate a decent message in seconds, yet some companies still can’t send a simple rejection email.
I think it’s a basic respect for people’s time. So shame on them.
But lets talk about absolute horror stories.
Co-Founder Eating in Front of Me
I applied to a relatively large company (500+ employees) and passed several rounds. At one stage, I was asked to discuss my technical approach with the co-founder.
In the middle of the conversation, he just started eating. Not a snack. A full meal.
If he had asked, I honestly wouldn’t care. But just casually eating while I’m presenting felt disrespectful. I could also hear him chewing.
I told the recruiter right after and withdrew my candidacy.
After the interview I was telling my wife that I will keep food next to me for future interviews. If they start eating, I will eat too.
So we can turn interview into a live eating contest.
But didn’t do it… yet.
AI Robot talking to me
A company reached out to me for an interview and they looked interesting.
They kind of tricked me with well phrased message so I suddenly found myself in front of AI bot talking to me.
I said fuck off (both to AI robot and the recruiter reached out to me on LinkedIn) and left the call.
Off Camera
Not necessarily a disaster, but it was a funny one.
One interviewer turned off his camera after saying “hi” to me so I did the same.
After a while we clicked, he turned his camera back on, and I did the same.
So I asked why he turned it off. He said he does that for screening interviews.
He asked me the same.
I said, “having only my camera on felt like a free OnlyFans session for a recruiter.”
We both giggled.
Later, he sent me a rejection email
The Bottom Line
After almost 2 decades in engineering industry. I’m very well aware such things happen more than often but I personally only had them when I randomly applied to companies. This was a surprise to me that, instead of new companies acquiring better practices, relatively big companies joined the trend.
A fun read that mixes humor with a real point about respect in the hiring process. The AI interview and the off-camera exchange were especially memorable because they highlight how impersonal recruiting can become. What's the biggest green flag you've experienced in an interview that immediately made you want to work for a company?