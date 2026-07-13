After achieving several personal goals and exploring different alternatives during the second half of 2025. I signed a new employment contract several months ago.

Before sharing some stories, I still remember. let me briefly walk you through with my interview process.

Feel free to reach out if you’re curious about interview details.

Essentially I approached my job search in two batches. I didn’t send out hundreds of applications.

In fact, I only spoke with a handful of companies. Just so I won’t have to write this blog post.

Even with my hard company filters, I had a few “what the hell just happened” moments. On top of standard ghosting and recruiter fuck ups.

Which is honestly a bit sad.

We’re living in a time where AI can generate a decent message in seconds, yet some companies still can’t send a simple rejection email.

I think it’s a basic respect for people’s time. So shame on them.

But lets talk about absolute horror stories.

Co-Founder Eating in Front of Me

I applied to a relatively large company (500+ employees) and passed several rounds. At one stage, I was asked to discuss my technical approach with the co-founder.

In the middle of the conversation, he just started eating. Not a snack. A full meal.

If he had asked, I honestly wouldn’t care. But just casually eating while I’m presenting felt disrespectful. I could also hear him chewing.

I told the recruiter right after and withdrew my candidacy.

After the interview I was telling my wife that I will keep food next to me for future interviews. If they start eating, I will eat too.

So we can turn interview into a live eating contest.

But didn’t do it… yet.

AI Robot talking to me

A company reached out to me for an interview and they looked interesting.

They kind of tricked me with well phrased message so I suddenly found myself in front of AI bot talking to me.

I said fuck off (both to AI robot and the recruiter reached out to me on LinkedIn) and left the call.

Off Camera

Not necessarily a disaster, but it was a funny one.

One interviewer turned off his camera after saying “hi” to me so I did the same.

After a while we clicked, he turned his camera back on, and I did the same.

So I asked why he turned it off. He said he does that for screening interviews.

He asked me the same.

I said, “having only my camera on felt like a free OnlyFans session for a recruiter.”

We both giggled.

Later, he sent me a rejection email

The Bottom Line

After almost 2 decades in engineering industry. I’m very well aware such things happen more than often but I personally only had them when I randomly applied to companies. This was a surprise to me that, instead of new companies acquiring better practices, relatively big companies joined the trend.