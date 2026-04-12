It was very busy couple of months both for me and for the world.

It is absolute shame that we see more and more wars, military actions or whatever they are called these days. I really hope peace will come to every corner of the world.

On the personal side, after achieving several personal goals and exploring different alternatives during the second half of 2025. I’m happy to share that I signed a new employment contract several weeks ago. If everything goes as planned, by beginning of June I’ll be back to being employed again.

(Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. This is just the logic I use for my own sanity.)

And my journey with BullSheet continues. I have to admit what happened in market recently is nowhere near “bear market”. I just liked the controversy in the title.

But what I was always curious about, as a long-term investor, was whether I could use BullSheet to find good investment ideas during downturns.



Since I rarely short stocks, not because it’s dangerous (it isn’t, if you know what you’re doing), but because it doesn’t align with my investment philosophy, I wanted to find long positions.

If you follow my blog, you may already know that BullSheet analyzes companies in depth by their past, present, and “expected” future performance, using engines such as:

But I was so eager to test out market downturns to see what happens with BullSheet score. As Buffett put “You don’t find out who’s been swimming naked until the tide goes out”

So I found 2 major problems.

Problem 1: Beta Baseline Bias

I managed to see some companies going down faster than others. But BullSheet was initially scored them as big value plays. This was probably biggest issue I found.



I already implemented several mechanisms to avoid Baseline Bias in BullSheet but beta was somehow overlooked. Now that I’ve built my own beta calculation into the volatility score, essentially it just calculates beta by my own universe rather than following SPY. It looks like that simple improvement actually help me to find more reliable results. at least based on Backtesting.

Problem 2: Indirect Effects

This is a big one, and I’m still investigating it.

Generally I tend to ignore macroeconomics when investing. Howard Marks has a great talk on why.

But there is one important exception.

Macro shifts don’t always hit company fundamentals immediately but they hit sentiment instantly, and that’s heavily used by HFT.

So even when nothing fundamentally changes in business, price can move aggressively, which could provide better entry points for long term investors.

E.g: When oil prices spike, the market quickly assumes higher distribution costs and turns negative on companies exposed to Transportation, Delivery etc.

But in reality, most of these companies don’t buy oil at spot prices. They operate with futures contracts and hedging strategies, which protect them in the short term.

Of course it carries a risk since “most of us” can’t know whether oil crisis will be over before future contracts expire. But it is something I’m eager to add into BullSheet score as a positive point.

Once I figure it out “how” I may write another blog post about it.

To wrap up, this pullback gave me useful data to experiment with and helped me discover flaws in the BullSheet score.

Because I am still fine-tuning these new macro-sentiment and beta-adjusted features, I kept my trades strictly on paper for now (where they seems to be profitable).

For my actual moves, I decided to follow a “buy the dip” approach on a world index and some call options instead of picking individual stocks. Which was profitable as well.