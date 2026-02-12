We spend a lot of time debating whether AI is “smart” enough to replace us.

I think that’s the wrong target. AI doesn’t replace people. Incentives do.

As a matter of fact, every major productivity shift in history created the same choice regardless of sector.

To give a simple example: when forklifts were introduced, companies could suddenly move the same amount of goods with fewer workers.

So they had two options:

Keep output the same and reduce labor costs. Keep the same workforce and increase output to grow the business.



It was up to leadership to decide whether to increase output or reduce the workforce.

Invented Technology never choose the path. Incentives did.



AI is a far more powerful version of that forklift.

It’s fast, tireless, and scalable.



But it doesn’t have ambition. It doesn’t wake up trying to solve business problems on its own. It executes what we tell it to execute at least for now.

So the real question is:

Who benefits from the productivity gain?

In today’s system, the answer is fairly predictable.

Companies optimize for higher earnings.

Executives are rewarded for margin expansion.

Investors react positively to cost reduction.

So when AI increases productivity, the default options are;

Option 1: Reduce dependency on labor.

Option 2: Scale the business with the same workforce.

Not because it’s morally right or wrong. Because system rewards that behavior.



But let’s be honest, that outcome is not “inevitable”. It’s a decision.

Instead of asking:

How can we replace people with AI?

How can we cut costs?

How can we scale faster with fewer people and help of AI?

We could also ask:

What if productivity gains translated into reduced working hours?

What if leverage meant more space for individual exploration?

What if we kept output stable and redistributed time instead of jobs?

Throughout history, productivity gains and big shifts also reduced working hours.

The 12-hour shift became 8. The 6-day week became 5 at least in same part of the world.

Those changes weren’t automatic. They were negotiated.

But if those negotiations were solely up to capital owners, we would never had such life quality improvements.





Today, AI could bring that historical pattern into a much shorter window.



We were lucky enough to have Einstein, Newton, Mozart, Da Vinci, Nikola Tesla and many more.

But it’s hard to believe we haven’t missed enormous potential simply because people were constrained by time and survival.

We’ve already seen extraordinary progress in just a few years. I’ve experienced it myself building something in months that might have taken years before. And yet, almost every day, a new tool emerges pushing limits even further.

Now imagine that potential is multiplied across millions of ambitious people who suddenly have more time and better tools.

Not everyone will create breakthroughs. Many people won’t even try and that’s fine.

But even slightly increasing the probability of a breakthrough, across millions of people, gives me goosebumps.

The Verdict

If AI replaces large numbers of people, it won’t be because AI became conscious or malicious.

It will be because someone looked at a productivity increase and decided it belongs entirely to capital.

That decision may be rational under today’s norms. But it is still a decision.

AI is a tool. The way we leverage it depends less on the model and more on humanity.